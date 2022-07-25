AP ECET 2022 Answer Key Released: How To Download, Check Direct Link Here

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 answer key on the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download and check the AP ECET provisional answer key 2022 from the website to check their AP ECET scores.

The AP ECET 2022 provisional answer key has been released for the exam held in July 2022. Along with the provisional answer key, JNTU has also released the AP ECET response sheets and question papers on the official website.

Candidates should remember that the AP ECET 2022 answer key is provisional and can be challenged if students are not satisfied with the answers. After addressing all the objections and challenges raised by the candidates, JNTU will release a final answer key and that will be non-objectionable.