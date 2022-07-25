AP ECET 2022 Answer Key Released: How To Download, Check Direct Link Here
AP ECET 2022: The answer key is available online on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, raise objections till 26 July 2022.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 answer key on the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download and check the AP ECET provisional answer key 2022 from the website to check their AP ECET scores.
The AP ECET 2022 provisional answer key has been released for the exam held in July 2022. Along with the provisional answer key, JNTU has also released the AP ECET response sheets and question papers on the official website.
Candidates should remember that the AP ECET 2022 answer key is provisional and can be challenged if students are not satisfied with the answers. After addressing all the objections and challenges raised by the candidates, JNTU will release a final answer key and that will be non-objectionable.
The last date for raising objections and challenges to the AP ECET provisional answer key is Tuesday, 26 July 2022. After the last date, no objection or challenge will be entertained.
AP ECET Answer Key 2022: How To Download and Check
Candidates who want to check the AP ECET answer key should follow the steps below:
Go to the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
On the home page, go to the section 'Common Entrance Tests (CETs).'
Click on AP ECET 2022.
Under the 'AP ECET 2022' section, click on the link that reads as' Answer Key (Direct Link).'
Enter your login details including registration number, ECET hall ticket number, and registered mobile number.
Click on the 'Get Details' option.
The ECET answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key carefully and raise objections if you are not satisfied with any of the answers.
Download, save, and print the answer key for future reference.
Follow the same steps if you want to download the ECET response sheets and question papers.
The AP ECET 2022 final answer key will be released soon on the official website, therefore, candidates should keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.
