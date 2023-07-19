MHT CET Counselling 2023 Final Merit List To Release Today; Know How To Download

The MHT CET Counselling 2023 is being conducted for qualified candidates. As per the dates mentioned on the counselling schedule, the MHT CET Counselling 2023 final merit list is likely to be declared on Wednesday, 19 July. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the final merit list to release can download it from the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org – as soon as the link is activated. It is important to check the details mentioned on the final merit list carefully.

To know all the latest updates about the MHT CET Counselling 2023 final merit list, you have to keep a close eye on the site – cetcell.mahacet.org. The final merit list will contain the names of the selected candidates who can take admission to the First Year Undergraduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology. One should know the dates.