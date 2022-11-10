MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared: Check Website; Details

MHT CET 2022 CAP round 3 seat allotment result can be downloaded from the website.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has officially declared the MHT CET 2022 CAP round 3 seat allotment result on Wednesday, 9 November, for the candidates. The round 3 seat allotment result is formally released on the official website. Candidates are requested to visit cetcell.mahacet.org to check and download the CAP round 3 seat allotment result. One must go through the details of the result carefully after downloading it from the mentioned website. They can check the updates on the website.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra announces all the latest details on their official website - cetcell.mahacet.org so that it is easier for the candidates to access. They will find all the important updates on the mentioned website along with the result.
According to the latest details available from the entrance test cell, the candidates who completed their choice filling and locking within the deadline have been taken into consideration in the MHT CET 2022 CAP round 3 seat allotment result.
Candidates who receive seats through the MHT CET 2022 CAP round 3 seat allotment result have to choose between freezing, sliding, or floating the seats.
Here are the simple steps candidates should follow to download the MHT CET CAP round 3 seat allotment list online:
Visit the website - cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on the link that states MHT CET round 3 seat allotment on the homepage.
Enter your details such as application number and date of birth in the empty box.
Tap on the submit option available on the login page.
The MHT CET 2022 CAP round 3 seat allotment result will display on your screen.
Download the seat allotment result from the website.
Go through the details on the allotment list properly.
