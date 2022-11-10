MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared: Check Website; Details

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has officially declared the MHT CET 2022 CAP round 3 seat allotment result on Wednesday, 9 November, for the candidates. The round 3 seat allotment result is formally released on the official website. Candidates are requested to visit cetcell.mahacet.org to check and download the CAP round 3 seat allotment result. One must go through the details of the result carefully after downloading it from the mentioned website. They can check the updates on the website.

