MAH CET B.Ed 2022 Results Released on the Official Website- cetcell.mahacet.org
Candidates can check the MAH CET B.Ed 2022 results at cetcell.mahcet.org by following the steps given here.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra have already announced the results for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH CET Result 2022 for B.Ed.
The candidates can check and download the scorecards from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates must know that the link for downloading the scorecard has been activated and is available on the official website.
Candidates who appeared for the MAH CET B.Ed 2022 Exam will have to enter their login credentials like application number and date of birth to get access to their results.
The MAH CET B.Ed Exam 2022 was conducted from 21 August 2022 to 23 August 2022. All the CET Exams were conducted again since a number of candidates faced technical difficulties during the exam. The organization had even re-issued the admit cards for those candidates who were appearing again.
How to Download MAH CET B.Ed 2022 Results?
Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on the link to view the scorecard option for MAH CET B.Ed 2022 Exam
You will have to enter your application number and date of birth
The scorecard will appear on the screen
You can now download the MAH CET 2022 B.Ed Result
Take a print out of the result/ scorecard for future reference
Candidates can follow the above given steps to check and download the result if there are no issues. Candidates must keep an eye on the official website for more updates. The results for the other CET exams will be out as per the official schedule.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.