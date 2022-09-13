MAH CET B.Ed 2022 Results Released on the Official Website- cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra have already announced the results for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH CET Result 2022 for B.Ed.

The candidates can check and download the scorecards from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates must know that the link for downloading the scorecard has been activated and is available on the official website.

Candidates who appeared for the MAH CET B.Ed 2022 Exam will have to enter their login credentials like application number and date of birth to get access to their results.