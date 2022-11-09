MP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Dates Released: Check Website; Know Details

The Directorate of Medical Education, DME has formally released the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling dates for interested candidates. Candidates can download the Round 2 counselling schedule from the official website.

The MP NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling dates were officially declared recently. The Directorate of Medical Education, DME updates every detail on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in, so that it is easier for candidates to access them. One must follow the round 2 schedule and complete the steps on time to be considered for MP NEET UG 2022 counselling. Check the website carefully.