MP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Dates Released: Check Website; Know Details

MP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling dates are declared on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Directorate of Medical Education, DME has formally released the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling dates for interested candidates. Candidates can download the Round 2 counselling schedule from the official website.
It is important to note that the MP NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling dates are declared on the website dme.mponline.gov.in. All interested candidates are requested to check the important dates on the website and download the schedule for future reference.
The MP NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling dates were officially declared recently. The Directorate of Medical Education, DME updates every detail on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in, so that it is easier for candidates to access them. One must follow the round 2 schedule and complete the steps on time to be considered for MP NEET UG 2022 counselling. Check the website carefully.
According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, the Directorate of Medical Education, DME will declare the MP NEET UG 2022 counselling vacancy chart and eligible candidates list on 16 November.
The fresh choice filling and choice locking process by the candidates will formally begin on 17 November, as per the official details on the MP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 counselling schedule.
All the candidates should note that the schedule that has been released recently is tentative. If the DME decides to make any changes to the schedule, it will be notified via the site.
Everyone should stay alert and keep a close eye on the website dme.mponline.gov.in for all the latest updates.
Here are the steps candidates should follow to download the MP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 counselling schedule online:
Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.
Click on the section that states the counselling schedule on the homepage.
Now, tap on the link that states 'Tentative Round 2 MP NEET UG Counselling schedule' on the page.
The schedule will display on your screen.
Download the schedule from the website and take a proper look at it.
You can also take a printout of the exam schedule.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)