DU UG 3rd Merit List 2022 Today: Check admission.uod.ac.in; How to Download List

The Delhi University (DU) UG admission process is underway and the merit lists are being declared for the candidates who want to take admission. According to the latest official details, the DU UG 3rd merit list 2022 is scheduled to be declared today, Thursday, 10 November.

It is important to note that the merit list will be declared in the evening at 5 pm. Candidates can download the list from the official website - admission.uod.ac.in once released on Thursday.

Candidates must keep a close eye on the website to download the DU UG 3rd merit list 2022 on time. All the latest details regarding the Delhi University (DU) UG admission process are available on the website - admission.uod.ac.in so interested candidates can take a look at them. Everyone must stay informed and complete the necessary steps within the deadline.