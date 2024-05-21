MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 at 12 PM; How To Download MBSE HSSLC Class 12th Results

MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2024: The Mizoram Board of School Education(MBSE), Aizawl will officially declare the MBSE HSSLC Class 12th Result 2024 today, Tuesday, 21 May, for all concerned candidates. You can check and download the MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 from the official website - mbse.edu.in when the link is activated. All candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website so they can download their scorecards on time. It is important to stay alert and take note of the announcements.

Candidates are patiently waiting for the MBSE HSSLC Class 12th Result 2024 to be declared. According to the latest official details, the MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 will be announced on 21 May, at 12 pm. You must update the official website - mbse.edu.in for the results link at the scheduled time. Stay alert to know more.