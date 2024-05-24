MBOSE Result 2024: Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Arts Results Declared; Details

MBOSE Result 2024: The Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura has officially declared the MBOSE Result 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 Arts exam on the official website. Concerned candidates can download the Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Arts results from the official website - megresults.nic.in. They were patiently waiting for the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) scores to be released. All the important details about the scorecards are available online for candidates. The pass percentage stands at 79.76% for Class 12.

You can download the MBOSE Result 2024 only from the official website. The Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Arts results links are activated on megresults.nic.in. Earlier, the official announced the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) scorecards date. The marks are finally revealed and students can go through the pass percentage. Everyone should stay updated with the latest announcements by the officials.