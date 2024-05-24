Tripura Board Result 2024: TBSE 10th and 12th Results Releasing Today at 12 pm

TBSE Tripura Board 10th and 12th Result 2024: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE is all set to declare the 10th and 12th class result today on Friday, 24 May 2024 at 12 pm. All those candidates who appeared in the Madhyamik, Uccha Madhyamik examinations this year can download and check their final scores on the official website at tbresults.tripura.gov.in. The direct link to download Tripura TBSE Result 2024 will be activated on the website at 12:30 pm onwards.

TBSE HS 12th class examination was held from 1 to 30 March 2024 while as class 10th Madhyamik exam was conducted from 2 to 23 March 2024. Approximately, 23,700 and 33,00 students participated in the Tripura Board exams for 10th and 12th class respectively. After the results will be out, students can check pass percentage, gender-wise results, topper names, and more.