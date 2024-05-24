Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tripura Board Result 2024: TBSE 10th and 12th Results Releasing Today at 12 pm

Tripura Board Result 2024: TBSE 10th and 12th Results Releasing Today at 12 pm

TBSE Tripura Board Result 2024: Download 10th and 12th class marks at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

Tripura Board 10th and 12th Result 2024 Today on 24 May.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tripura Board 10th and 12th Result 2024 Today on 24 May.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

TBSE Tripura Board 10th and 12th Result 2024: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE is all set to declare the 10th and 12th class result today on Friday, 24 May 2024 at 12 pm. All those candidates who appeared in the Madhyamik, Uccha Madhyamik examinations this year can download and check their final scores on the official website at tbresults.tripura.gov.in. The direct link to download Tripura TBSE Result 2024 will be activated on the website at 12:30 pm onwards.

TBSE HS 12th class examination was held from 1 to 30 March 2024 while as class 10th Madhyamik exam was conducted from 2 to 23 March 2024. Approximately, 23,700 and 33,00 students participated in the Tripura Board exams for 10th and 12th class respectively. After the results will be out, students can check pass percentage, gender-wise results, topper names, and more.

Also ReadMaharashtra SSC Result 2024 Date: When Will be MSBSHSE 10th Results Declared?

TBSE Result 2024 Date: When is Tripura Board 10th and 12th Result?

TBSE result for class 10 and 12 will be declared today on 24 May 2024. The results of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim will also be released today.

TBSE Result 2024 Time

TBSE result for class 10 and 12 will be declared at 12 pm. The direct link will be available at 12:30 pm.

Also ReadMBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2024 on 24 May: How To Download Results; Details
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

List of Websites to Check TBSE Tripura Board Results 2024

Candidates should check their TBSE Results 2024 on the following websites.

  • tbresults.tripura.gov.in

  • tbse.tripura.gov.in

  • tripurainfo.com

Also ReadOdisha Board 12th Result 2024 Date & Time: How to Check CHSE Class 12 Results?

How to Check TBSE Tripura Board Results 2024?

Follow below steps to check TBSE class 10th and 12th results 2024.

  • Go to an official website.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link for TBSE Results 2024.

  • A login page will open on the screen.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your Madhyamik and Uccha Madhyamik results will be displayed.

  • Check the results carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT