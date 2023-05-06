Manabadi SSC Result 2023 Declared: Check bse.ap.gov.in for AP SSC 10th Results

The Manabadi SSC 10th result 2023 is released on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examination has formally declared the AP SSC 10th results 2023, for concerned candidates. All interested students can check their respective marks now by downloading the Manabadi SSC result from the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. One must go through the details mentioned in the result carefully after downloading it from the aforementioned site. They must check the marks and other personal details printed on the AP SSC result carefully to see if there are any mistakes.
The AP SSC 10th results 2023 is declared recently by the exam-conducting body. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were eagerly waiting for the Manabadi SSC result to be released. Now, they can finally download their respective Manabadi AP SSC 10th result from the website - bse.ap.gov.in. All candidates should go through the details properly.
It is important to note that before the Manabadi AP 10th results 2023 link was activated on the website, a press conference was conducted. State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the AP SSC result.
As per the official details available from the schedule, the AP SSC exam 2023 officially began on 3 April and ended on 18 April. The exams were held in a single shift for all registered candidates.
The exam was held in 3,349 centres on the scheduled dates, according to the latest details.
Here are the simple steps you should know to download the AP SSC 10th result 2023 online:
First, visit the official website - bse.ap.gov.in.
Tap on the "AP SSC Result 2023" link on the homepage.
Provide your hall ticket number and other required details correctly.
The Manabadi AP 10th result will appear on your screen.
Check the scores on the AP SSC result carefully.
Download your result from the website and save a copy for future use.
