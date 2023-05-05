TNDGE Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 To Be Declared on 8 May: Steps To Download

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has confirmed the result date of class 12th exam. According to the concerned officials the Tamil Nadu 12th results 2023 will be announced on 8 May on the official website: tnresults.nic.in.

The result will be announced on Monday at 9:30 am. Once the direct link of Tamil Nadu 12th result is available on the aforementioned website, candidates can check their scores by using their personal login credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth.