CBSE Board Result 2023: Check Latest Updates on Class 10 and 12 Results Here

CBSE Board Results 2023 for class 10th and 12th: Latest and important details here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
CBSE Board Result 2023 Class 10th and 12th: The CBSE Board Result 2023 for classes 10 and 12 is awaited by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Once the CBSE 10, 12 results 2023 date and time is confirmed by the Board, candidates can download and check their scores on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
This year both Class 10 and 12 results are anticipated to be declared on the same date. Candidates can check their results via mobile app and SMS on the aforementioned official websites.
CBSE Board exams 2023 were conducted from 14 February this year. Class 10 board exam concluded on 21 March while the class 12 exam ended on 5 April.
Approximately, 38,83,710 students were eligible to take part in the CBSE Board Exams 2023 this year including 21,86,940 for class 10 and 16,96,770 for class 12.
After the CBSE Class 10 and 12 result 2023 is announced, candidates will be able to collect their marksheets and certificates from their respective schools. However, the digital copies can be obtained from the DigiLocker.
The CBSE class 10 and 12 results can be downloaded from the following websites.
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
digilocker.gov.in
DigiLocker app
UMANG app
Go to the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results 2023.
A login page will appear.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results 2023 date and time is awaited. The board is expected to make an official announcement anytime soon. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on CBSE Results 2023.