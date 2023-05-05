CBSE Board Result 2023: Check Latest Updates on Class 10 and 12 Results Here

CBSE Board Result 2023 Class 10th and 12th: The CBSE Board Result 2023 for classes 10 and 12 is awaited by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Once the CBSE 10, 12 results 2023 date and time is confirmed by the Board, candidates can download and check their scores on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

This year both Class 10 and 12 results are anticipated to be declared on the same date. Candidates can check their results via mobile app and SMS on the aforementioned official websites.