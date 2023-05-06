ADVERTISEMENT

AP 10th Result 2023 Today: Know Manabadi SSC Results Time & Check bse.ap.gov.in

Manabadi SSC 10th Result 2023: Candidates can download the AP 10th results from bse.ap.gov.in.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
AP 10th Result 2023 Today: Know Manabadi SSC Results Time & Check bse.ap.gov.in
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh is getting ready to release the AP 10th result 2023 today, Saturday, 6 May. Candidates are requested to download the Manabadi SSC result on time. As per the latest official details available, the Manabadi 10th results will be released on Saturday, at 11 am for all students. You can download the results from the official website - bse.ap.gov.in, once declared. Candidates must stay informed and alert on Saturday, to download the results on time.

Once the AP 10th result 2023 is declared today, Saturday, 6 May, candidates will be notified about it via a notification on the website - bse.ap.gov.in. They can download their respective Manabadi SSC result directly from the aforementioned site. One must go through the details mentioned on the Manabadi 10th result carefully after downloading it on Saturday.

Apart from the results, one must also go through the latest updates mentioned on the website. Interested and concerned candidates should stay informed about the result date and time. Any changes will be informed to the students beforehand.

Manabadi AP 10th Result 2023: Important Details

As per the official details, the Manabadi AP 10th result 2023 will be announced at a press conference held by the Board. First, the results will be declared at a press conference and then, the link will be activated on the website.

It is important to note that the AP SSC results are decided to be announced by Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education of the state. Candidates are requested to follow the press conference carefully and also keep an eye on the website.
According to the details mentioned on the schedule, the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board examination was formally held from 3 April to 18 April 2023, for all candidates who registered for it.

Approximately seven lakh candidates have appeared for the Manabadi SSC exams this year. Now, they are waiting for the results to release to check their scores.

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023: How to Download

Let's take a look at the steps you should know to download the Manabadi AP 10th result 2023, once declared:

  • Go to bse.ap.gov.in.

  • Tap on the AP 10th result 2023 active link on the homepage.

  • Enter your login credentials in the given space and click on submit.

  • The AP SSC 10th result will appear on your screen. You can go through your scores.

  • Download the Manabadi AP 10th result from the website.

(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)

