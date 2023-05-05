Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 To Be Declared on 6 May: Download GBSHSE 12th Results

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Goa Board 12th Class Result 2023 tomorrow on 6 May on the official websites, gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.
Candidates who participated in the Goa Board Class 12 examination can download and check their results by following the below mentioned steps.
The Goa Board Class 12 result will be announced at a press conference by the Board officials at Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. The result will be released for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational courses.
Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Date and Time
The Goa Board HSSC Result will be declared tomorrow on Saturday, 6 May 2023 at 4:30 pm onwards. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Goa Board 12th class results 2023.
Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Marksheets
The Goa Board HSSC class 10 consolidated result sheets will be available on the official website for downloading from 8 May 2023, 9 am onwards. The marksheets can be downloaded on the website after the result is out.
Goa Board HSSC 2023: Exam Dates
The Goa Board Class 12 or HSSC exam was held by the Board in two terms-term 1 and term 2. The term 1 was held from 10 to 25 November 2022 while as the term 2 was taken from 15 to 31 March 2023.
Approximately, 19802 candidates participated in the Goa Board HSSC Exams this year including 9930 boys and 9872 girls. The overall pass percentage will be released tomorrow after the result.
Steps To Download the Goa Board HSSC Result 2023
Visit the official website, results.gbshsegoa.net.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the Goa Board HSSC Class 12 result 2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
