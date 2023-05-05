Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 To Be Declared on 6 May: Download GBSHSE 12th Results

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Goa Board 12th Class Result 2023 tomorrow on 6 May on the official websites, gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

Candidates who participated in the Goa Board Class 12 examination can download and check their results by following the below mentioned steps.

The Goa Board Class 12 result will be announced at a press conference by the Board officials at Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. The result will be released for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational courses.