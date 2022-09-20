Maharashtra SSC & HSC Exam 2023: Exam Dates Released – Full Schedule Here

Maharashtra SSC & HSC Exam 2023 dates are announced on the official website, check out the full schedule here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially announced the tentative date sheet of SSC 10th class and HSC 12th class exams 2023. According to the schedule released on the official website, mahahsscboard.in, the Maharashtra SSC and HSC exams 2023 will be conducted next year in February and March.
As per the tentative date sheet released by the Maharashtra State Board, the HSC exam 2023 for 12th class students will be held from 21 February to 20 March 2022 while as the SSC exam 2023 for 10th class students will be conducted from 2 to 25 March 2022. Check out this space regularly for the latest updates.
Let us check the Maharashtra SSC and HSC exam 2023 tentative timetable for classes 10, 12 below.
Here's the tentative exam schedule for Maharashta SSC Exam 2023:
Exam Start Date: Thursday, 2 March 2023.
Exam End Date: Saturday, 25 March 2023.
Official Website: mahahsscboard.in
Here's the tentative exam schedule for Maharashta HSC Exam 2023:
Examination Start Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2023
Examination End Date: Saturday, 25 March 2023
Official Website: mahahsscboard.in
All the candidates appearing in the Maharashtra SSC and HSC exams 2023 must remember that the schedule/timetable mentioned above is just tentative. The final exam schedule will be released by the concerned authorities by the end of the current Maharashtra State Board academic session 2022 .
To get a full timetable of Maharashtra SSC and HSC exams 2023, please follow the below links:
mahahsc.in/notification/TIMETABLE-SSC-MAR-23.pdf
mahahsc.in/notification/TIMETABLEHSCFEB23GEN.pdf
mahahsc.in/notification/TIMETABLEHSCFEB23VOC.pdf
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)