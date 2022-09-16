CBSE 10th,12th Board Exams 2023: Registration Starts Tomorrow, Who Can Apply?

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official notice regarding the submission of examination forms by private candidates of the 10th and 12th class for the 2023 session. The notification was released on 14 September 2022 on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in. According to the notice, the registration process will start from tomorrow, 17 September 2022.

The CBSE 10th and 12th class board examination for private candidates will be conducted in February, March, and April along with the annual examination 2023.