CBSE 10th,12th Board Exams 2023: Registration Starts Tomorrow, Who Can Apply?

The registration process for CBSE 10, 12 board exam 2023 for private students starts tomorrow, 17 September. Check details here.
(Photo: The Quint)
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official notice regarding the submission of examination forms by private candidates of the 10th and 12th class for the 2023 session. The notification was released on 14 September 2022 on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in. According to the notice, the registration process will start from tomorrow, 17 September 2022.
The CBSE 10th and 12th class board examination for private candidates will be conducted in February, March, and April along with the annual examination 2023.
According to an official notification released by CBSE on its website, the following is the list of candidates who can apply and submit forms for the 10 and 12 private exam 2023:
Students who have been declared 'Essential Repeat' in the CBSE 10th and 12th board exam results (Session 2021-2022).
Students who have been placed in the 'Compartment Category' in the CBSE 10th and 12th board exam results (main and first chance) for the Session 2021-2022.
Students who have been declared 'Fail or Essential Repeat' in the CBSE 10, 12 board exams held in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021.
Candidates who passed CBSE 10th and 12th class board exams 2022 but with fewer marks and now want to improve their performance in one, two, or more subjects.
5. Candidates who have already passed the CBSE 10th and 12th class exam 2022 but want to appear for additional subjects.
6. Women candidates who are bonafide residents of NCT (National Capital Territory) Delhi.
7. Candidates with special needs who are bonafide residents of NCT (National Capital Territory) Delhi. They must be able to provide evidence about not being able to attend normal institutions.