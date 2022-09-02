Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Today: Check Website; Know Updates Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to release the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supply Result 2022 on Friday, 2 September, for all the candidates. As per the latest official details from the board, the MSBSHSE 10th and 12th Supply Result 2022 will be formally declared at 1 pm on 2 September. Candidates can download their respective results from the official website – mahresult.nic.in. They can check the latest updates on the website.

