Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 Releasing Today on the Site, Check Details

Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 is scheduled to release on 20 April 2022.
The Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling, MSBOS, is ready to officially declare the Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 on Wednesday, 20 April 2022.
Students who had appeared for the examination can check their respective results once it is out officially on 20 April 2022.
The MSBOS Open School Result 2022 can be checked and downloaded from the official websites of MSBOS: msbos.mh-ssc.in or msos.ac.in.
Candidates can also check other details about the result on the official websites: msbos.mh-ssc.in or msos.ac.in.
The official website contains all the latest information and details for the students to take a look.
The Maharashtra Open School Exams for Class 5 and Class 8 were conducted from 30 December to 8 January 2022.
Now, the board has finally decided to release the result for Class 5 and Class 8 today, 20 April 2022 on the official website.
Here are a few steps that the candidates can follow to check the Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 after it is released:
Go to the official website of MSBOS: msbos.mh-ssc.in.
Click on the link that states Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 on the homepage of the website.
Enter the login details correctly.
Verify the details and click on submit.
Your result will appear on the screen of your device.
Check the score and download the result from the website.
You can also take a printout of the result for future reference.
Students should note that the main result will be provided to them in due course of time. They should keep checking the official website for all the latest updates.