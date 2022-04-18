KEAM 2022 Exam Date Revised, Check the Official Website for the Schedule

Check KEAM 2022 revised exam date.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM 2022 is officially postponed by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala.
It is to be noted by all the candidates registering for the examination that the KEAM 2022 has been rescheduled from 26 June 2022 to avoid any clash with the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains 2022.
Candidates should remember the new KEAM 2022 dates that are available on the official site.
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has decided on this date as JEE Mains June (April) session is scheduled to end on 29 June 2022.
It is also important to note that the KEAM 2022 online registrations are open till 30 April 2022.
The candidates can use the KEAM Candidate Portal to register online for the entrance examinations that are set to be conducted in July 2022.
Candidates who are registering for the KEAM 2022 should note that the news about the postponement of the exam dates first came in local media.
They can check all the details about the revised exam dates on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.
Since the registrations for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM 2022 is still going on, candidates can register themselves for the exam.
Everything about the registration process and the exam is available on the official site for the candidates to access.
The ones who are shortlisted in this exam will become eligible for the counselling process.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)