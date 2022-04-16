GUJCET 2022 Exams to be Held on 18 April, Details Here
Know about the exam pattern, guidelines, and correction window for GUJCET 2022.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board are all set to conduct the GUJCET 2022 exams on 18 April 2022. The admit cards for Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2022 have been released on the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.
The candidates will have to enter details like application number, mobile number, email address, and date of birth to download their hall tickets. GUJCET is being held for students who want to apply for degree and diploma courses in Engineering and Pharmacy courses of Gujarat.
The board has also given helpline numbers: 8401292014, 8485992014 for the candidates to call the help desk in case of any difficulties while downloading the admit card.
GUJCET 2022: Application Correction Window
The board has opened the GUJCET 2022 correction window. The students who want to make changes in their application forms can do so by 18 April 2022. Candidates can send in their request for changes through post or by directly visiting the GUJCET cell in Gandhinagar with all the required documents.
The documents required for the correction or changes in the application form include: Annexure-5 filled with required changes, a copy of GUJCET admit card 2022 corrected with a red ink pen, a copy of Class 10 and 12 mark sheet, a copy of the Aadhaar card.
GUJCET2022: Exam Pattern
The GUJCET 2022 comprises two papers. The first paper will have questions from Physics and Chemistry while the second paper is Mathematics. The first paper will be for 120 minutes and the second one will be for 60 minutes.
As per the official notice, the exams can be written in three languages: Hindi, English and Gujarati. Each subject is for 40 marks, one mark will be awarded for every right answer and 0.25 will be deducted for every wrong one.
GUJCET 2022: Important Guidelines
All the candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam hall.
The candidates must arrive few minutes before the exam time to avoid last minute chaos.
Candidates must wear their masks and carry a sanitiser.
No cell phones, headphones, or any electronic gadgets will be allowed inside the exam hall.
