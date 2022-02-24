ADVERTISEMENT

ICSI CS Executive and Profession Exam Results 2021 to be Declared Tomorrow

ICSI CS professional and executive exam results will be declared at 11 am and 2 pm, respectively.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>ICSI CS executive, professional result to be released on icsi.edu. Image used for representative purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
Results of the Company Secretary (CS) Professional Exam (Old and New Syllabus) and Executive exam (Old and New Syllabus), December 2021 session will be declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Friday, 25 February 2022.

ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams December 2021 result can be checked by the candidates on the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu.

"The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the institute’s website: www.icsi.edu on declaration of the result," reads the official notice released by ICSI.

Result Time: ICSI CS Professional and Executive Exam results will be declared at 11 am and 2 pm, respectively.

How to Check ICSI CS Professional and Executive Result 2021?

  • Visit the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu

  • Click ICSI CS Executive/Professional result link

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Login using your registered credentials

  • Your ICSI CS Professional/Executive December 2021 result will appear on the screen

  • Check your marks and save the result for future use

All candidates must note that the official result (marksheet) of CS Professional exam will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result. However, no physical copy of CS Executive exam will be sent to students. Marks statement for the same will be uploaded on the official website of ICSI immediately after the declaration of the result.

In case any candidate does not receive the physical copy of result-cum-marks statement of CA Professional exam within 30 days of declaration of result, then they can contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

ICSI CS Executive and Professional June 2022 Exam Dates

The June 2022 session exams of ICSI CS Executive and Professional programmes will be conducted from 01-10 June 2022.

