MPBSE Results 2022: MP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Result Expected Soon

Here's how to check MP Board classes 10 and 12 results.
Published:

MPBSE: MP Board class 10th and 12th result expected to be declared soon on mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Results: Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) is expected to release MP Board Classes 10 and 12 board exams results soon.

However, exact date of result declaration has not been announced yet. Therefore, students who appeared for MP Board exams are advised to visit the official website of the MPBSE: mpbse.nic.in, for further updates about MP Board Class 10 and 12 result.

MP Board Class 10 exams were conducted from 18 February to 10 March 2022, while Class 12 exams were held from 17 February to 12 March 2022.

Here's how to check MP Board Class 10 and 12 results online.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How to Check?

  • Visit the official website of MPBSE: mpbse.nic.in

  • Click on 'Exam Results' tab on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on 'HIGH SCHOOL/HIGHER SECONDARY' exam result link

  • A login page will open on your screen

  • Enter your roll number and application number

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Your MP Board Class 10/ 12 result will appear on your screen

  • Check your score

  • Download and save it for future reference

Apart from the official website of MPBSE, MP Board Classes 10 and 12 results can also be check on the following websites: mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board has also revised its marking scheme, reported LiveMint. According to the new scheme, 80 marks have been assigned to theory papers, while the remaining 20 marks will be given on the basis of performance in practical exam/ projects/ assignments, the report added.

