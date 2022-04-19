ICSI CSEET July 2022 Application Process Begins: Check Exam Date, How To Apply

ICSI CSEET July will be conducted on 09 July 2022.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened registrations for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 session exam.
Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it on the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu.
Candidates applying for CSEET should have passed or should be appearing for senior secondary (10 + 2) or equivalent examination.
Visit the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu
Go to 'Student' tab and click on 'CSEET'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'For Registration click here' link against CSEET July 2022
A new webpage will open on your screen
Click on 'Proceed to CSEET Registration'
Key in your basic information and register
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Save the confirmation page, if available
Meanwhile, ICSI has also been conducting online classes for CSEET May 2022 exam. Candidates interested in taking classes can check the official website for more details.
ICSI CSEET May 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 07 May 2022. Registrations for the same ended on 15 April 2022.
Check this space regularly for further updates about ICSI CSEET and other exams.
