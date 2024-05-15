MAH MBA CET Result 2024 Expected Soon; How To Download and List of Websites Here

MAH MBA CET Result 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is likely to release the MAH MBA CET Result 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared for the MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2024 exam on the scheduled dates are waiting for the results. The link will be activated on the official website - mahacet.org for all. One should note that the exact date and time of the MAH MBA CET result have not been announced yet by the concerned officials.

