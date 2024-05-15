MAH MBA CET Result 2024 Expected Soon; How To Download and List of Websites Here

The MAH MBA CET Result 2024 will be declared soon on the official website.
(Photo: The Quint)
MAH MBA CET Result 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is likely to release the MAH MBA CET Result 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared for the MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2024 exam on the scheduled dates are waiting for the results. The link will be activated on the official website - mahacet.org for all. One should note that the exact date and time of the MAH MBA CET result have not been announced yet by the concerned officials.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell will announce important details on the website - mahacet.org. You will be notified as soon as the MAH MBA CET Result 2024 date is announced. Concerned candidates who appeared for the exam are waiting to check their scores. The officials might declare the results in the next few days for all candidates on the site.
The objection redressal final report for MAH MBA CET 2024 was declared on 14 May. The provisional answer key was released on 1 April, and many students raised concerns about the incorrect answers. The result will be prepared based on the objections.
The MAH MBA CET exam 2024 was held from 9 March to 11 March, for all registered candidates. Now, it's time for the results to be declared by the officials.
When released, candidates can download the MAH MBA CET Result 2024 from the following websites:
mahacet.org
cetcell.mahacet.org
Keep an eye on both websites for all the important updates regarding the MBA CET results.
All candidates should keep their login details handy when the results link is activated. You must provide them to view your scores and other details on the result.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the MAH MBA CET Result 2024 online:
Visit the websites - mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org.
Tap on the active link that states "MAH MBA CET Result 2024" on the homepage.
Enter the login credentials, verify, and click on submit to view your marks.
The MAH MBA CET result will open on a new page and you must check the details carefully.
Download the result and save a copy on your device.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)