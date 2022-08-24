MP PAT 2022 Registration To Begin on 31 August: Check Registration and Exam Date

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has officially announced the application dates for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. The MP PAT 2022 Application Form is set to be available on 31 August, as per the latest official details. Candidates will be able to complete their MP PAT 2022 registration online on the official website. The website that the interested candidates should visit to register for the exam is peb.mp.gov.in. The MP PAT 2022 application form date is mentioned on the website.

Candidates can complete the MP PAT 2022 Registration by 14 September. The MP PAT 2022 Application Form will be active on peb.mp.gov.in from 31 August to 14 September, according to the official details from MPPEB. Interested candidates are requested to take a look at the important official dates on the website before applying for the test.