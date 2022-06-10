KEAM 2022 Admit Card To Release Soon on Official Website, Check Latest Details

KEAM 2022 Admit Card to release soon.
(Photo: iStock)
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, is all set to release the KEAM Admit Card 2022 on the website today, 10 June 2022. The candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download the admit card from the website once released officially. It is to be noted that the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, will announce the KEAM Admit Card 2022 on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in for all the registered candidates. They can check the mentioned website for details.
The registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by logging in using their correct credentials. They can also check other details and the latest updates from the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, on the website cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM Admit Card 2022 is an important document that every candidate appearing for the exam should possess.
The KEAM 2022 Admit Card is an extremely crucial document so the candidates should download it from the website as soon as it is released for them today, on Friday, 10 June 2022.
Everybody should remember that the candidates will not be allowed to appear for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exam without the KEAM 2022 Admit Card.
Registered candidates can take a look at the following steps to download Kerala KEAM Admit Card 2022 today, on 10 June 2022:
Go to the official website of the KEAM cee.kerala.gov.in.
Click on the KEAM 2022 Admit Card link on the homepage once it is activated.
Enter the required details such as Application Form Number and Password to log in.
Click on the Print Admit Card option on the page.
The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the KEAM Admit Card 2022 for future reference.
