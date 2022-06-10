KEAM 2022 Admit Card To Release Soon on Official Website, Check Latest Details

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, is all set to release the KEAM Admit Card 2022 on the website today, 10 June 2022. The candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download the admit card from the website once released officially. It is to be noted that the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, will announce the KEAM Admit Card 2022 on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in for all the registered candidates. They can check the mentioned website for details.

The registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by logging in using their correct credentials. They can also check other details and the latest updates from the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, on the website cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM Admit Card 2022 is an important document that every candidate appearing for the exam should possess.