KEAM 2021: Second Phase Allotment Postponed
KEAM Second Phase Allotment result 2021 will be published on CEE's official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has announced the postponement of Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2021 second phase allotment. Earlier, it was scheduled to be published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021.
"KEAM-2021 Second phase allotment scheduled to be published on 19.10.2021 has been postponed. New date will be announced later...," reads the official website of CEE.
According to KEAM 2021 prospectus, allotments will be strictly based on the options exercised, the rank obtained, and eligible reservations of the candidate.
How To Check KEAM 2021 Seat Allotment?
Visit the official website of CEE: cee.kerala.gov.in
Click on 'KEAM 2021 - Candidate Portal' on the homepage
Enter your application number and password
Click on 'Login'
Your seat allotment result will appear on the screen
Download and save the allotment letter for future use
"Candidates should register options only to those courses/colleges which they are sure to join on allotment. If the candidate fails to remit fee/join the college, he/she will lose the allotment as well as all the existing options in the stream to which the allotment belongs. The options once lost will not be available in the subsequent phases. When an allotment is given to a candidate, the previous allotments, if any, shall automatically be cancelled," the prospectus added.
For registration process, check the official prospectus.
Document Required for Admission in Allotted College/Institution
Certificate to prove date of birth
Transfer Certificate from the Institution last attended and Conduct Certificate
Original mark list of the qualifying examination (higher secondary or equivalent) and the Pass Certificate of the qualifying examination (if issued)
Eligibility certificate from any university in Kerala, in the case of candidates who have passed a qualifying examination other than Higher Secondary Examination/Vocational Higher Secondary Examination conducted by Government of Kerala or the examination conducted by CBSE and CISCE
Migration Certificate, if applicable
Physical Fitness Certificate in the relevant format (refer to prospectus 2021)
Receipt of fee remitted
Data sheet of KEAM 2021
Admit card of NEET-UG-2021(if applicable)
Allotment Memo issued by the CEE
Any other documents required in the allotment Memo/Notification
Originals of all the documents and certificates uploaded with the online application
KEAM is conducted for admission to Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeopathy, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, and Pharmacy courses in Kerala.
