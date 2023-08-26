KEAM 2023 Round 2 Final Allotment Result Today; Download From cee.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (KEAM) is gearing up to release the KEAM 2023 Round 2 final allotment result today, Saturday, 26 August. Candidates who registered themselves for the admission round are requested to keep a close eye on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in – to download the Round 2 final allotment result on time. Candidates will be notified about the result as soon as the link is activated on the site so they should be alert.

