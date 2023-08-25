ICSI CS Result 2023: CS Professional Result Declared; Rashi Amrut Parakh Tops

ICSI CS Professional Result 2023 announced on 25 August. Check details here.
ICSI CS Professional Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the ICSI CS Result 2023 today, 25 August 2023 at around 11 AM. Now that the Professional program results 2023 is out, candidates can check the results on the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. The ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 will also be out today at around 2 PM.
The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be available online and will be dispatched to the Candidate's registered address after declaration of the result. If any candidate does not receive the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.
Check below the toppers list and steps to download ICSI CS Professional Result 2023.
Rank 1: Rashi Amrut Parakh
Rank 2: Jenny Dipen Panchmatia
Rank 3: Manya Shrivastava
Rank 4: Nirali Lakhubhai Chavda
Rank 5: Krishna Kumari Pal
Rank 6: Dodhia Mohammed Shezaan Shabbir Ali
Rank 7: Rajani Rajendra Jha
Rank 8: Ritika
Rank 9: Anshika Pal
Rank 10: Aarya Sandeep Nagarkar and Palak Rai
Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu
On the homepage, click on the result link.
Enter your application number and date of birth to login
Your ICSI result will be displayed on the screen
You can save and download the copy on your device
Make sure to take a printout for future use.
