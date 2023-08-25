Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICSI CS Result 2023: CS Professional Result Declared; Rashi Amrut Parakh Tops

ICSI CS Result 2023: CS Professional Result Declared; Rashi Amrut Parakh Tops

Check the date, time, website, toppers list, and steps to download ICSI CS Professional Result
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

ICSI CS Professional Result 2023 announced on 25 August. Check details here.

ICSI CS Professional Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the ICSI CS Result 2023 today, 25 August 2023 at around 11 AM. Now that the Professional program results 2023 is out, candidates can check the results on the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. The ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 will also be out today at around 2 PM.

The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be available online and will be dispatched to the Candidate's registered address after declaration of the result. If any candidate does not receive the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

Check below the toppers list and steps to download ICSI CS Professional Result 2023.

ICSI CS Professional Results 2023: Toppers List

Rank 1: Rashi Amrut Parakh 

Rank 2: Jenny Dipen Panchmatia 

Rank 3: Manya Shrivastava 

Rank 4: Nirali Lakhubhai Chavda

Rank 5: Krishna Kumari Pal

Rank 6: Dodhia Mohammed Shezaan Shabbir Ali

Rank 7: Rajani Rajendra Jha

Rank 8: Ritika 

Rank 9: Anshika Pal 

Rank 10: Aarya Sandeep Nagarkar and Palak Rai

How To Check ICSI CS Professional Results 2023?

  • Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

  • On the homepage, click on the result link.

  • Enter your application number and date of birth to login

  • Your ICSI result will be displayed on the screen

  • You can save and download the copy on your device

  • Make sure to take a printout for future use.

