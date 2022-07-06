KEAM 2022 Answer Key Released: Check cee.kerala.gov.in; Know Objection Deadline

KEAM 2022 Provisional Answer Key is officially released on the CEE Kerala website.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has officially released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) Answer Key 2022 on the website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the KEAM 2022 Answer Key on the website. It is to be noted that the KEAM paper 1 and paper 2 answer key download link is available on the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check the latest details on the website.
It is to be noted that the candidates can check and download the KEAM 2022 Provisional Answer Key from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) updates all the latest information on the mentioned website for the candidates to stay informed. The answer keys are also available on the site now for the candidates to access.
As per the latest details, candidates can raise objections against the KEAM 2022 Provisional Answer Key by 13 July 2022 till 5 pm. The CEE Kerala will not accept any objections after the deadline.
Candidates are requested to raise objections against the provisional answer key offline. They have to submit the objections against the KEAM 2022 Answer Key by post or hand delivery along with the supporting documents.
It is to be noted that the candidates should pay an objection fee of Rs 100 per question. A final answer key will be released later by the CEE Kerala, based on the objections raised by the candidates.
Go to the official website of the CEE Kerala, cee.kerala.gov.in.
Click on the KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal tab and tap on the answer key link on the homepage.
Select the desired answer key link among KEAM Paper 1 and Paper 2.
The KEAM 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on your screen.
Download the PDF from the website and raise objections, if there are any.
