KEAM 2022 Answer Key Released: Check cee.kerala.gov.in; Know Objection Deadline

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has officially released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) Answer Key 2022 on the website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the KEAM 2022 Answer Key on the website. It is to be noted that the KEAM paper 1 and paper 2 answer key download link is available on the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check the latest details on the website.

