SSC CHSL 2022 Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Till 27 June, Know Details

SSC (Staff Selection Commission) CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) 2022 answer key was released on the official site, ssc.nic.in on 22 June 2022. Candidates can now download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key to check their scores. Also they can raise concerns or objections, if any, till 27 June 2022.

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Tier 1 CHSL (10+2) Exam, 2021 from 24 May 2022 to 10 June 2022. The SSC combined higher secondary level (10+2) tier 1 exam, 2021 was conducted across different examination centers in the country.

The SSC CHSL exam is conducted for recruitment of various jobs including data entry operators, junior secretariat assistant, lower divisional clerk, and so on.