BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Today: Odisha Matric Result on Website; Details Here

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha 10th Result 2022 is all set to be announced today, on Wednesday, 6 July 2022 for all the candidates who had appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates. One can download the BSE Odisha Madhyamik Results 2022 from the official website once it is officially declared today. The official website that the candidates should visit to download the mark sheets is bseodisha.nic.in. Students will know the Odisha matriculation pass percentage, merit list ,and BSE Odisha result via the site.

It is to be noted that the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 will be announced today, on 6 July 2022 at 1 pm through a press conference, as per the latest details. Students can download the BSE Odisha Madhyamik Results using the link at bseodisha.nic.in, once the scorecards are formally out on the mentioned website.