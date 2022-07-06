BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Today: Odisha Matric Result on Website; Details Here

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 will be announced today, 6 July 2022 on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha 10th Result 2022 is all set to be announced today, on Wednesday, 6 July 2022 for all the candidates who had appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates. One can download the BSE Odisha Madhyamik Results 2022 from the official website once it is officially declared today. The official website that the candidates should visit to download the mark sheets is bseodisha.nic.in. Students will know the Odisha matriculation pass percentage, merit list ,and BSE Odisha result via the site.
It is to be noted that the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 will be announced today, on 6 July 2022 at 1 pm through a press conference, as per the latest details. Students can download the BSE Odisha Madhyamik Results using the link at bseodisha.nic.in, once the scorecards are formally out on the mentioned website.
More than 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for the BSE Odisha Class 10 examination across 3,540 centres as per the latest details. The students are eagerly waiting to check their scores now.
Let's take a look at the list of websites that the candidates can use to download the BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 today, on Wednesday, 6 July 2022, once it is out for the candidates to check:
bseodisha.nic.in
bseodisha.ac.in
orissaresults.nic.in.
bse.nic.in
Here are the steps to download the BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 online once released:
Go to the official website bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in, or bse.nic.in.
Click on the link that states BSE Class 10 Odisha 2022 Result on the homepage.
Enter the required log-in details correctly and click on the submit option available on the page.
The Odisha Matriculation 10th result will be displayed on your device.
Download the result from the website and take a printout.
Keep your log-in information such as roll number and date of birth near you, while checking the Odisha Class 10th Results 2022 online on the official website.
