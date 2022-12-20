Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022 Registration Begins: Check Latest Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially begun the Karnataka UG AYUSH counselling 2022 registration process from Monday, 19 December, for interested candidates. Candidates interested to take admission to the Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy courses can register online through the official website. The website that the candidates should access to register for the counselling process is kea.kar.nic.in. All the details are available on the website for interested candidates to stay updated and informed.

It is important to note that the Karnataka UG AYUSH counselling 2022 registration has already begun online. Interested candidates should complete the registration process as soon as possible. All the latest updates regarding counselling are stated on the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) - kea.kar.nic.in. One must know the important details before applying online for the counselling process.