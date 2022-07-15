KCET Result 2022: KEA Will Declare the Result Soon on This Date, Check Details
The KCET Result 2022 is likely to be released this week. Check the official website regularly for latest updates.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) exam called UGCET result 2022 will be released soon by the KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) on its official website, kea.kar.nic.in.
The KCET 2022 exam is commonly called as UGCET. KCET is conducted every year and it makes students eligible to get admission into differet courses like Engineering, Architecture,Technology, BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Agri.
Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of Yoga and Naturopathy (BNYS) and so on. To get the full information about the list of courses that can pursued after qualifying the KCET, candidates should visit the official website of KEA.
KCET 2022: Examination Date
The KCET examination (UGCET) 2022 was conducted by the KEA on 16 June 2022 and 17 June 2022. The examination paper included four papers - Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics.
KCET 2022: Result Date
If the speculations are to be believed, the KCET (UGCET) Result 2022 will be released this week by the KEA. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same by the concerned authorities. Therefore, this is just a tentative date and the official date will be announced soon on the website.
Karnataka CET Result 2022: How To Check
Whenever released, the KCET Result 2022 will be available on the official website and candidates can follow the below steps to check the result and get their final KCET scores.
Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the section 'Latest Announcements'.
Under the 'Latest Announcements' section, go to the link that reads as 'Download KCET Result for Session 2022-2023.'
Click on the link and you will be taken to a 'Candidate Login' page.
Enter your login credentials like roll number and date of birth that was mentioned in the KCET 2022 Admit Card.
Hit the 'Submit' button.
Your KCET Result 2022 will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check the result carefully against your roll number.
Download, save, and print a copy of your result for future reference.
