KCET Result 2022: KEA Will Declare the Result Soon on This Date, Check Details

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) exam called UGCET result 2022 will be released soon by the KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) on its official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

The KCET 2022 exam is commonly called as UGCET. KCET is conducted every year and it makes students eligible to get admission into differet courses like Engineering, Architecture,Technology, BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Agri.

Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of Yoga and Naturopathy (BNYS) and so on. To get the full information about the list of courses that can pursued after qualifying the KCET, candidates should visit the official website of KEA.