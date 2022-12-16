UP NEET UG Mop Up Round 2022 Allotment Result Declared on upneet.gov.in

The National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling mop-up round allotment result has been released yesterday, 15 December 2022 by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates who had appeared for the UP NEET UG 2022 mop-up round can check the result on the official website at dgme.up.gov.in. Candidates can get access to the UP NEET UG 2022 mop-up allotment letter after they log in with their NEET UG roll number and password.

The shortlisted candidates will be able to download the allotment letter and apply for admission at the allotted Medical/Dental college from 16 to 18 December 2022. These candidates will have to pay for their admission by the demand draft in favor of the Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, payable at Lucknow.