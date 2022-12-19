CLAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key Out on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Details Here

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) was conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on Sunday, 18 December 2022. The authorities have published the provisional CLAT answer keys as well.

The undergraduate and postgraduate candidates who appeared for CLAT 2023 will get access to master question booklets prepared by the Consortium. The questions papers and answer keys for the CLAT 2023 will be released at the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2023 was conducted at 127 examination centers across 23 states and two Union Territories in the country. As per the stats, 93.6 percent of candidates who had registered for the CLAT UG appeared for the test while 91.7 percent of candidates appeared for the PG test.