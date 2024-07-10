GATE 2025 Exam Date To Be Announced Soon; How to Register & Latest Details Here

advertisement
GATE 2025: The much-awaited Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) examination date will be announced by IIT Roorkee soon. All applicants are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates. The link for registration can be accessed via gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can check the latest details on the website before registering for the exam. The officials will announce the exam date and time online so that it is easier for candidates to check them.
GATE 2025 is a national-level examination that evaluates candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, and humanities. The exam is conducted annually to assess students' knowledge and skills in the fields of engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, and humanities. Those with a valid engineering degree or diploma are eligible to apply for the GATE 2025 exam.
It is pertinent to note that the eligibility criteria for the GATE 2025 examination include individuals currently studying in the third or higher year of any undergraduate-level programme or those who have completed any government-approved degree programme in engineering/ technology/ architecture/ science/ commerce/ arts/ humanities.
Candidates must visit the official website to get the complete details about the application process.
The entire schedule will be available on the official website - gate2025.iitr.ac.in. When the schedule is announced, you can check the exam date, time, application fee, and other important information. Keep a close eye on the website for the crucial updates from the officials.
Let's take a look at the steps you should know to complete the GATE 2025 registration online:
Go to the official website of the exam - gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
Tap on the active option that states "GATE 2025 Registration" on the homepage.
Click on the Register button and create your login credentials.
Now, enter the details to access the GATE application form.
Fill out the personal details and upload scanned copies of the documents.
Pay the required application fee via the online portal.
Check all the details carefully and click on submit.
Download the GATE 2025 registration form from the website and save a copy for your reference.
