GATE 2025 Exam Date To Be Announced Soon; How to Register & Latest Details Here

GATE 2025: The much-awaited Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) examination date will be announced by IIT Roorkee soon. All applicants are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates. The link for registration can be accessed via gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can check the latest details on the website before registering for the exam. The officials will announce the exam date and time online so that it is easier for candidates to check them.

GATE 2025 is a national-level examination that evaluates candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, and humanities. The exam is conducted annually to assess students' knowledge and skills in the fields of engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, and humanities. Those with a valid engineering degree or diploma are eligible to apply for the GATE 2025 exam.