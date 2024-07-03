NEET PG 2024 Date: Revised Exam Date To Be Announced Soon; NEET PG Details Here

NEET PG 2024 Date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate or NEET PG 2024 revised exam date soon for concerned candidates. One should note that the NBE will announce the NEET PG revised date on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Concerned candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website and track the latest announcements by the officials regarding the exam.
The NEET PG 2024 revised exam date is expected to be announced soon. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to take place on 23 June, and it was postponed as a precautionary measure. Concerned students do not know the exact revised date yet. One should keep checking the website - natboard.edu.in for the latest updates and stay informed with the announcements.
Once the NEET PG revised date is announced by the officials, candidates will be notified about it via the official site. You can prepare for the exam accordingly and appear for it as per schedule.
NEET PG 2024: Latest Details
According to the latest official details, the NBE is expected to issue fresh NEET PG 2024 admit cards. The hall tickets link will be activated after the exam date is announced. Candidates must download it on time.
NEET PG is the entrance exam for Postgraduate Medical courses at institutions all over the country. As per the details available online, the NEET PG 2024 exam is expected to be conducted in mid-August.
The exact date has not been revealed yet. Concerned students should follow the official website to know the revised date and time. All candidates should sit for the exam as per the schedule.
The exact date is likely to be announced this week for concerned candidates who are patiently waiting to know it. The fresh admit cards will be released after that.
NEET PG 2024 Revised Exam Date: How To Check
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should know to check the NEET PG 2024 revised date online:
Browse through the official website - natboard.edu.in.
Go to the NEET PG 2024 exam page and find the exam date notification link.
Click on the NEET PG 2024 Revised Date option.
The notification will open on a new page and you can check the date and time.
Download the notification to your device.
