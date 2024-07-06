Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2024: When Will KSEAB 10th Exam Result be Declared?

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will soon declare the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2 Result 2024. Once released, candidates will be able to download the scores on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in by using their personal login details.
The Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2 was conducted from 14 to 21 June 2024. As per a recently implemented new system, there will be three exams each year now, instead of the usual two exams. The supplementary examination has been renamed as exam 2.
After the announcement of the results of the Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 in May 2024, the overall pass percentage was found to be 73.40%. The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 will be released soon, the dates for which will be announced by the KSEAB shortly.
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 Date
The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 for exam 2 will be declared soon. The exact result date and time is yet to be announced.
Websites to Check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024
Follow below websites to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2 Result 2024.
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
karresults.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024: Login Details
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2 Result 2024 can be checked by using the following login details.
Registration number
Date of birth
How to Check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024?
Follow below steps to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2 Result 2024.
Visit the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2 Result will be displayed.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)