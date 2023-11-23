Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Released: Download From kea.kar.nic.in; Details Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has officially declared the Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 for candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam and were patiently waiting to check their scores can download the Karnataka PGCET results from the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The Post Graduate Common Entrance Test was held for MBA, MCA, and MTech courses. To know about the results and other details, you must check the announcements on the website. Everything is mentioned online for interested candidates.

The Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 link is activated online on the site - kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates are requested to keep their login credentials ready before downloading the Karnataka PGCET results online. The exam-conducting body announced important details on its website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them and stay updated. You should also check them.