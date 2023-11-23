Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Released: Download From kea.kar.nic.in; Details Here

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 is declared on the official website for candidates.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has officially declared the Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 for candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam and were patiently waiting to check their scores can download the Karnataka PGCET results from the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The Post Graduate Common Entrance Test was held for MBA, MCA, and MTech courses. To know about the results and other details, you must check the announcements on the website. Everything is mentioned online for interested candidates.
The Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 link is activated online on the site - kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates are requested to keep their login credentials ready before downloading the Karnataka PGCET results online. The exam-conducting body announced important details on its website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them and stay updated. You should also check them.
The result is announced on the site so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download it. You do not have to visit any other website to check the PGCET result because the official website contains the latest details.
On the second day, the test was conducted in two shifts, the first one from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second one from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
It is important to note that the provisional answer key was declared on 29 September. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional key till a certain date.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 online:
Visit kea.kar.nic.in to find the PGCET result link.
Click on the option that states "Karnataka PGCET Result 2023" on the homepage of the site.
Key in your login credentials in the given space and tap on submit.
Your Karnataka PGCET result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the scores and download the results from the website.
Save a printout of the scorecard if required.
