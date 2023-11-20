AILET 2024 Admit Card To Be Declared Today; Exam Date and How to Download Here

The National Law University Delhi is gearing up to announce the All India Law Entrance Test or AILET 2024 admit card today, Monday, 20 November, for interested candidates. According to the latest official details, the AILET admit cards will be announced on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates who registered for the exam by the deadline are requested to stay alert and download the admit cards on time. Go through the details printed on your hall ticket carefully after downloading it.

Once the AILET 2024 admit card is declared, candidates will be notified about it via the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Since the admit cards are expected on Monday, concerned candidates should keep updating the site for the latest announcements by the exam-conducting body. Only the ones who registered on time will receive their hall tickets for the exam.