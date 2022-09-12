Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 To Be Declared Today, How To Check?

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 will be declared today @ 11 am. Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
As per official notification, Karnataka PUE (Pre University Education) is all set to declare the 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 today, 12 September 2022 after 11 am. Once released, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply 2022 Exam Result will be made available on the official website, karresults.nic.in.
Candidates who could not successfully qualify the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 appeared in the 2nd PUC Supplementary exam that was held from 12 August to 25 August 2022. Now the candidates are waiting for the results which are likely to be declared online today.
Earlier, speculations around the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 being declared by PUE were doing rounds on the internet after a direct result link was updated on the official website on 8 September. However, the result link was removed immediately.
Karnataka Education Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, B.C Nagesh has officially confirmed that the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 will be announced today, 12 September.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Release Date: Today, Monday, 12 September 2022.
2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Time: After 11:00 am.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Where To Check: Official website, karresults.nic.in.
Once declared, candidates should follow the below-mentioned steps to download and check the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary 2022 Result:
Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the result section.
Search the direct link that reads as 'Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 link'.
Click on the direct result link and you will be taken to the candidate login page.
Enter your personal login details including registration number and subject combinations.
Hit the login option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)