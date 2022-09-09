CUET UG 2022 Results Will Be Declared By 15 September, Says UGC Chairman

Kumar had given an assurance that students from state boards will not be at a disadvantage under the new system and that the exam will not give a push to the coaching culture, according to LiveMint.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities applied to participate in the first edition of the CUET UG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23.

The examination was conducted in six phases from 15 July-30 August. Around 14 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.