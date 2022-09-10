MH CET Law Result 2022 Today: Check cetcell.mahacet.org; Know How to Download

MH CET Law Result 2022 will be declared today, 10 September.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra is ready to declare the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH CET) LLB 2022 result today, on Saturday, 10 September. Candidates can download the MH CET Law Result 2022 from the official website. The State CET Cell will declare the results on their official website – cetcell.mahacet.org – so that it is easier for the candidates to check and download. They must keep a close eye on the website on Saturday.
Candidates are eagerly waiting for the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, to release the MH CET Law Result 2022 on the website so that they can check their respective scores. All the latest details from the State CET Cell are available on the website – cetcell.mahacet.org.
Candidates are requested to keep their login information handy while downloading the results.
The MH CET LLB 2022 exam was officially conducted from 2 August to 4 August. The examination was held in online mode for all the candidates.
Due to some technical failures in certain exam centres, the State CET Cell held a re-examination on 27 August. Now, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is ready to declare the results for the exam.
Here are the simple steps that one must follow to download the MH CET Law Result 2022 online:
Go to the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on the link that states MH LLB CET 2022 scorecard on the homepage.
Enter the login details like the application number, date of birth, etc, to view the result.
The MH CET Law Result will be displayed on your screen.
Download the law result from the website after checking the scores.
Take a printout of the MH LLB CET scorecard for future reference.
