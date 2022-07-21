Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 Released: Check Website; Details Here
Karnataka SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2022: The results have been declared on karresults.nic.in by KSEEB.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has officially declared the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 on Thursday, 21 July 2022, for the candidates who had appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates. Candidates can find their respective results on the official website as the KSEEB has declared them officially. The website that the candidates should visit to download the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 is karresults.nic.in or sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The scorecards are available on both websites.
The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 can be downloaded from karresults.nic.in or sslc.karnataka.gov.in by logging in to the registered account. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy while checking the results so that they can enter the correct details on the website to view the scorecards. They should also take a look at the official website for more details.
It is important to note that the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has activated the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 link on the official website – karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022: Important Details
The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exams 2022 were formally conducted from 27 June 2022 to 4 July 2022. As per the latest details, a total of 37,479 students have qualified for the SSLC Supplementary Results.
To know more about the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 and the pass percentage, one should go through the official websites – karresults.nic.in or sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
In case the website crashes, candidates can wait for some time and then refresh the page to check the Karnataka SSLC 10th Supplementary Results 2022 that has been officially declared on Thursday, 21 July 2022.
Karnataka SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2022: Steps To Check and Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step guide to download the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022, that has already been released by the KSEEB:
Go to either of the mentioned websites – karresults.nic.in or sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Click on the link that states 'SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 Karnataka' on the home page.
Enter your roll number and other important details in the required space to log in to your account.
The Karnataka SSLC 10th Supplementary Results 2022 will appear on the screen.
Download the SSLC Result 2022 from the website and take a look at the scores.
Check the details mentioned in the result carefully and save a copy of the same.
