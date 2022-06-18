Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Today: Check KSEEB Class 12th Result Websites
Karnataka 2nd PUC result is scheduled to be released on the website at 12 noon on Saturday
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 will be declared by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka on Saturday, 18 June 2022. The Karnataka board will announce the results during a press conference, which will be followed by its declaration on the official website.
Result Time: Karnataka 2nd PUC result is scheduled to be released on the website at 12 noon on Saturday.
Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams this year are advised to visit the official website of Karnataka results i.e. karresults.nic.in, for regular updates about the result. Other websites like kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in will also host the Karnataka result online.
Karnataka board 12th Exam Date: Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 were conducted form 22 April to 18 May 2022.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result online.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: How to Check Class 12th Result?
Visit the official website of Karnataka results: karresults.nic.in
Click on 2nd PUC 2022 result link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Key in your Karnataka 2nd PUC registration number, and date of birth
Click on the submit
Your Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 will appear on the screen
Check your score
Download the result and save it for future use
This year, a total of 6,66,497 students registered to appear for Karnataka 2nd PUC exams, reported Careers360.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Karnataka 2nd PUC and other exams.
