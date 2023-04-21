Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Today: Know Karnataka PUC II Results Date and Time

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board are set to release the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 on Friday, 21 April 2023, for all candidates eagerly waiting to check their respective scores. As per the latest official details available on different platforms, the result date and time has been announced by the board. It is important to note that the Karnataka PUC II results will be formally declared at 10 am on 21 April, on the official website – karresults.nic.in.

The latest details suggest that candidates can download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 after 11 am on Friday. Everyone is requested to keep a close eye on the official website – karresults.nic.in to know the latest announcements from the board. As of now, it is confirmed that the Karnataka PUC II results will be announced at 10 am.