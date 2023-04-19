CBSE Results 2023: Know Where & How To Check CBSE Class 10, 12 Result Online?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 results soon on the official websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresuts.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared in the CBSE Board Exams can download and check their results from other websites also including DigiLocker by using their personal login credentials.

As of now the CBSE has not announced the exact result date and time of the class 10 and 12 examination. However, it is expected that the result of both the classes may be declared on the same day. The announcement of results along with topper list will be made on the official social media platforms.