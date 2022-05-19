GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Board 10th Result Expected by End of May

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to announce the GSEB SSC Result 2022 soon. They will shortly announce the date of the release of the results. The board has already declared the GSEB HSC Science and GUJCET results.

Gujarat Board is all set to declare the Class 10th or SSC results soon on gseb.org. The 10th GSEB SSC results are likely to be out by the end of May.

Recently, a fake circular on the GSEB SSC result date had gone viral on social media. The board clarified the same immediately by releasing an official notice over the GSEB SSC and HSC result dates.

However, it did not mention the official dates of the release of the results.