GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Board 10th Result Expected by End of May
The GSEB SSC 10th results are expected to be out after the 12th results. Both results will be out by end of May.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to announce the GSEB SSC Result 2022 soon. They will shortly announce the date of the release of the results. The board has already declared the GSEB HSC Science and GUJCET results.
Gujarat Board is all set to declare the Class 10th or SSC results soon on gseb.org. The 10th GSEB SSC results are likely to be out by the end of May.
Recently, a fake circular on the GSEB SSC result date had gone viral on social media. The board clarified the same immediately by releasing an official notice over the GSEB SSC and HSC result dates.
However, it did not mention the official dates of the release of the results.
GSEB SSC Result 2022: Tentative Dates
The GSEB officials have not shared the date of the SSC results yet. The officials informed that the GSEB SSC result date would be announced via an official notification on the website a day before the release of the results.
As per reports, the Class 10 result is expected to be released after the Class 12 or HSC General result.
As per sources close to the board, the GSEB SSC Result 2022 is expected to be out by 28 May 2022. This is only a tentative date.
As per reports, more than 7 lakh students appeared for the GSEB SSC 2022 examinations. The examination was held from 28 March 2022 to 9 April 2022.
The result preparation is at its final stage and should be released this month. Students must keep checking gseb.org for more updates.
