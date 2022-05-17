Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Date, Time & Other Details
RBSE 10th,12th Result 2022: The official result date and time have not been announced yet by the board.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to formally announce the results of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 final examination, 2022, very soon.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their respective results once the board releases them on the website. They can also download the RBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 from the official website after the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) releases them. The website contains all the latest details.
The official website that the candidates need to visit to access their Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The website will notify the candidates once the results are officially announced by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE).
Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for all the details on result declaration and download process.
RBSE 10th,12th Result 2022: Important Details
As of now, there are no official updates on the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 date and time.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to inform the students about all the details soon.
All the updates will be available on the official website for the students to access. It is to be noted that the Rajasthan board exam result date and time will be informed early.
Similar to last year, it is expected that the Education Minister of Rajasthan will declare the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 at a press conference.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam are requested to keep track of all the latest details before the results are released.
RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022: How To Check
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to check the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 online once the board releases them:
Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the link that states the Class 10 or Class 12 Board Exam Result on the homepage.
Enter Roll Number and other details correctly to log in.
Click on submit after filling in all the details.
The RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Download the result from the website and take a printout.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.